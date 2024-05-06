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Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

HD9945/01

Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

£34.99
Standard Product Photo Philips Airfryer XL Accessory Kit
Standard Product Photo Philips Airfryer XL Accessory Kit
Product Detail Photograph Philips Airfryer XL Accessory Kit
Product in Use Photo Philips Airfryer XL Accessory Kit
Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Airfryer XL Accessory Kit
Main in-use photograph Philips Airfryer XL Accessory Kit
Product Detail Photograph Philips Airfryer XL Accessory Kit
Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Airfryer XL Accessory Kit
Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Airfryer XL Accessory Kit
Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Airfryer XL Accessory Kit

Baking Kit XL

Accessories to master Airfryer baking

This baking kit is the perfect accessory to expand the versatility of your XL Airfryer. Cook and bake delicious lasagna, casseroles, curries, soups, cakes, muffins...and much more!

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HD9945/01

Features

Specifications

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 199
Product Width
  • 189
Product Height
  • 80
Product Weight
  • 0.4 kg
Package Length
  • 210
Package Width
  • 210
Package Height
  • 90
Package Weight
  • 0.512 kg

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Technical Specifications

Number in pack
  • 1
Energy Efficiency rating
  • N/A
Battery Product
  • No

General Specification

Primary Material
  • Plated steel

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/HD9945