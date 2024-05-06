Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL
HD9945/01
Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL
£34.99
Baking Kit XL
Accessories to master Airfryer baking
This baking kit is the perfect accessory to expand the versatility of your XL Airfryer. Cook and bake delicious lasagna, casseroles, curries, soups, cakes, muffins...and much more!
HD9945/01
Features
Specifications
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Technical Specifications
|Number in pack
|Energy Efficiency rating
|Battery Product
General Specification
|Primary Material
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information